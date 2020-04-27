DA forecast: PHL rice supply enough ’til March next year

(Eagle News) – The Department of Agriculture said that the country’s rice “supply remains on the optimistic side” as it projects a 94-day buffer stock by the end of December 2020.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said that by the end of the year, the country will have a rice inventory of 3.27 million metric tons, as he assures the public that there is enough food amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“That means we will have rice to feed the entire country for 94 more days or three months, up to March 2021,” the DA chief said in a statement.

“This will settle once and for all the misconceptions espoused by uninformed quarters on the rice supply outlook, as the DA’s estimate is based on the official data of the Philippine Statistics Authority, and validated on the ground by the DA’s regional field offices,” he noted.

Dar explained that the country’s rice supply inventory comes from three sources: first, from beginning stock or surplus carried over from the previous year; second, from local production; and thirdly, from imports.

“Hence, our total rice supply by year-end is estimated at 17.99 million metric tons (MMT), which is 18 percent over our total rice demand of 14.67 million metric tons,” he said.

With regards to the local rice production, Dar is also optimistic because of the department’s Rice Resiliency Project (RRP) under the “Plant, Plant, Plant” program or the “Ahon Lahat, Pagkaing Sapat (ALPAS) kontra Covid-19” – the DA’s reponse to the pandemic.

He said that the project will add at least 1.03 MMT to our current projected local production of 12.76 MMT. This equates to elevating the Philippine sufficiency level by 7%, from 87% to 94%, according to Dar’s estimates.

“To successfully attain said incremental harvest, we will continue to count on the strong support of local chief executives, particularly of rice-producing provinces, and hard work of our beloved farmers,” said the DA chief.

“We at the DA will see to it that the RRP will be efficiently and effectively implemented on the ground, and more than ever we seek everybody’s support,” he added.

Under the RRP, the DA will provide farmers free quality rice seeds and fertilizers.

It will be implemented on top of the DA’s existing rice programs such as the Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF), and national inbred and hybrid rice program, thus covering more areas,” Dar said.

With the projections, the DA assures the public of enough rice throughout the enhanced community quarantine and beyond.

“Let us not create unnecessary panic in our food supply. Rest assured we remain keen and forward-looking to squarely address concerns that threaten our food security,” Dar added.



