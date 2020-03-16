DA assures faster movement, unloading of fish products at 6 major ports in Metro Manila amid quarantine

(Eagle News) – In anticipation of a quarantine scenario, the Department of Agriculture said that it has already directed the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources to ensure faster movement and unloading of fish products at six major ports in Metro Manila.

Agriculture Secretary William Dar said that fishing activities in Manila Bay, as well as deliveries of fish products from nearby provinces, would remain unimpeded.

“There is no restriction in fishing activities while ports will continue its normal operations to ensure smooth movement and unloading of fish products for Metro Manila residents,” he said in a statement.

-No need to panic, says DA-

“Basic commodities and other food products such as fish will remain and be readily available to the public,” Dar said.

BFAR personnel were also ordered to monitor the movement of fish products coming nearby provinces to ensure unhampered delivery to distribution centers and target destinations, the Department of Agriculture said.

The DA said that there is enough supply of fish coming from regions 1, 2 and 4-B with over 10, 200 metric tons of deliveries on a weekly basis. This is equivalent to more than the 8,000 metric tons of weekly fish requirement of the National Capital Region.

“Rest assured that major food items will be made available in areas where movement is restricted. We will ensure this in close partnership with the local government units,” Dar said.