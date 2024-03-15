Czech Agriculture Minister Výborný to visit PHL next week

(Eagle News)–Czech Agriculture Minister Marek Výborný is set to visit the Philippines next week.

Czech President Petr Pavel said also coming to the Philippines are Czech businessmen.

“We also have companies that are involved in defense industry, manufacturing, in farming and agriculture, science, technology, energy sector, power sector, many of these businesses do have particular specific plans for the future cooperation with the Philippines,” he said.

According to the Presidential Communications Office, Výborný, in particular, will meet with his Philippine counterpart, Agriculture Secretary Francisco Tiu Laurel, and lead a business forum to be held in Makati on March 21.

The group will also visit Davao for a business forum and farm visit at the Tagum Farm Development Company Inc. the following day.

“The visit is in line with President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s bid to expand cooperation with Czech Republic in terms of food security,” the PCO said.

President Marcos is currently in the Czech Republic for a two-day state visit.