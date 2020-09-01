Customs bureau: Vape cartridges with liquid marijuana seized in Pasay

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has recently seized several vape cartridges containing liquid marijuana in Pasay.

In a statement, the bureau said the 62 cartridges were seized on Aug. 22 after they remained unclaimed at the Central Mail Exchange Center.

The bureau said the package had been misdeclared as “food flavorings” and was consigned to a certain Dee Sy of San Juan City.

A field test showed the cartridges, which had been shipped by one Roger Bowman from Amsterdam, The Netherlands, contained tetrahydrocannabinol (THC) and cannabidiol (CBD), compounds found in marijuana.

The Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency has said the importation of marijuana and its compounds, components and derivatives is prohibited under Republic Act 9165 or the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002.

The bureau said the vape cartridges have been turned over to PDEA for “possible prosecution” of those involved in the illegal importation.

“BOC (Ninoy Aquino International Airport Authority) shall remain alert against all attempts to bring into the country and forms of illegal goods in compliance with the directives of BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero to be vigilant in guarding the country’s borders,” the bureau said.