Customs bureau surpasses September revenue collection target by 5.3 percent

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs logged its highest monthly collection in September, surpassing that month’s revenue collection target by 5.3 percent.

According to the bureau, the P59.9 billion collected was more than its target of P56.9 billion, and represents the ninth consecutive month the bureau has exceeded its monthly collection target in 2021.

Based on the preliminary report from the BOC-Financial Service, eight out of the seventeen collection districts exceeded their target for the month: Ports of Limay, Manila, San Fernando, Zamboanga, Davao, Iloilo, Legaspi, and Clark.

The bureau also attributed the good revenue collection performance to the improved valuation and intensified collection efforts of all the ports, improvement of importation volume and the government’s effort in ensuring unhampered movement of goods domestically and internationally despite the pandemic.

Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero commended the bureau for their commitment despite the risks to their health and safety.

To date, the bureau said it has collected P472.204 billion since January, or 76.6 percent of the 2021 target collection of P616.749 billion.