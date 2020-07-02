Customs bureau surpasses June target revenue collection by P1.8 billion

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has surpassed its June 2020 revenue collection target by P1.8 billion, with P42.539 billion collected that month.

The Customs bureau said the amount, which it said it collected despite the effects of COVID-19 to the overall trading environment and the stringent community quarantine, represents an increase by 4.4 percent from its target of P40.739 billion.

According to the BOC, based on the preliminary report from the BOC-Financial Service, eleven of the seventeen collection districts were able to hit their respective targets.

These were the Port of San Fernando La Union, Port of Legaspi, Port of Cebu, Port of Tacloban, Port of Cagayan De Oro, Port of Zamboanga, Port of Davao, Port of Subic, Port of Clark, Port of Aparri, and Port of Limay.

“The BOC’s positive revenue collection performance is the result of intensified collective effort of all ports and the gradually improving volume of importation,” the bureau said.

It added this could also be attributed to the “government’s effort in ensuring unhampered movement of goods domestically and internationally considering the pandemic situation” even while maintaining its “enhanced control measures against undervaluation, misdeclaration and other forms of technical smuggling to protect our borders and collect lawful revenues.”