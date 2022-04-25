Customs bureau seizes P31.5 million worth of smuggled health products

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has seized P31.5 million worth of smuggled health products.

According to the bureau, the unregistered health products were seized in two operations on April 19 in Santa Cruz, Manila.

The operations, the bureau said, were conducted in warehouses located on Ongpin St. and on Fernandez St.

Of the total P31.5 million worth of smuggled health products recovered, products worth P9.5 million were recovered from the warehouse on Ongpin St. while products worth P22 million were recovered from the warehouse on Fernandez St.

A probe is underway for other possible violations of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act Republic Act (R.A. no. 10863), Intellectual Property Code of the Philippines (R.A. 8293), and the Food and Drug Administration Act (R.A. 9711), the bureau said.

“Under the leadership of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, the BOC continues to enforce its stringent border security measures to ensure the safety of local consumers against smuggled counterfeit goods posing health hazards,” the bureau added.