Customs bureau seizes P20 million worth of smuggled luxury vehicles

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has seized P20 million worth of smuggled luxury vehicles.

In a statement, the bureau said the Ferrari F430 Scuderia, Mercedes Benz SLK 55 AMG and Mercedes Benz E220 were discovered after a physical examination of a shipment that had been declared as used truck parts.

The shipment from Japan was consigned to JLFDM Consumer Goods Trading.

According to the bureau, 33 bales of used clothes were used to hide the three vehicles.

Following the discovery, the bureau issued a Warrant of Seizure and Detention against the shipment.

“As the bureau gears up to crack down on smuggling activities, (the Manila International Container Port), under the leadership of BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, remains active in performing border security measures and intelligence gathering activities to prevent the entry of fraudulent and smuggled vehicles,” the bureau said.