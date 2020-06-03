Customs bureau seizes over P17 million worth of fake cigarettes

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs on Wednesday, June 3, seized over P17 million worth of fake cigarettes.

In a statement, the BOC said the shipment of supposedly branded cigarettes worth P17.38 million consigned to Mvetisery Industrial Supply was put on hold on May 27 following information from the BOC-Enforcement Group.

The shipment, which had arrived from China on May 22, was also issued a pre-lodgement control order.

According to the BOC, upon physical examination, the assigned customs examiner pegged total duties and taxes at P9.96 million.

The BOC said district collector Arsenia Ilagan already has ordered the issuance of warrants of seizure and detention against the entire shipment for violation of Section 1401 or the “Unlawful Importation or Exportation” in relation to Section 1113 or the “Property Subject Seizure and Forfeiture” of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.