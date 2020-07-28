Customs bureau says P186.9 million worth of misdeclared cigarettes seized at Manila port

(Eagle News)–The Customs bureau said it has seized P186.9 million worth of misdeclared cigarettes from the Manila port.

In a statement, the bureau said based on documents, the seven containers contained towels, school bags, bed sheets, non-woven bags and fabrics but were found to contain 6249 cigarette cases instead.

The shipment had been declared as coming from China.

According to the bureau, the haul marks the biggest seizure of cigarettes by the Manila International Container Port.

With the seizure, the MICP now has P219.6 million worth of misdeclared or undeclared cigarettes.

The bureau said charges may be filed against the consignees for violation of Section 117 in relation to Section 1113 of the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act (CMTA) and “other relative National Tobacco Administration (NTA) and Bureau of Internal revenue (BIR) rules and regulations.”