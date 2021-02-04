Customs bureau raises over P191 million in additional revenues for January in post-clearance audit

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has raised over P191 million in additional revenues for January.

The bureau said the P191,383,743.21 in additional duties and taxes collected by the Post Clearance Audit Group were due to the intensified post-clearance audit verification and investigation of importers suspected to have violated provisions of RA 10863 or the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

It said it sent three demand letters while 21 filed applications for the Prior Disclosure Program.

“Out of the 21 PDPs filed in January 2021, 17 were from Mechanically Deboned Meat (MDM) importers under audit tallying a total amount of Php 36,591,544.77,” the bureau said.

The bureau said PCAG was optimistic additional revenues may still be collected from the post clearance audit for the remaining months of 2021.

It said, so far, 24 demand letters for an estimated amount of P12 billion are pending.

Of these, 18 are under a motion for reinvestigation or reconsideration, for a total amount of P5 billion, while eight were for referral to the BOC Legal Service for the filing of a collection suit.

That one, the bureau said, is worth P6.9 billion.

In 2020, PCAG generated an estimated additional revenue of P1.2 billion as part of its post clearance efforts.