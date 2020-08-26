Customs bureau: P8.8 million worth of smuggled items seized at Manila port

(Eagle News)–Authorities have seized P8.8-million worth of smuggled items from the port of Manila, the Bureau of Customs said.

In a statement, the bureau said the shipment, which arrived on June 20 from China, was intercepted on Aug. 26, following a tip.

An alert order had been issued against it on July 7.

The bureau said the shipment had been declared as a luggage trolly and a toothpaste holder, but a check showed it contained an e-tricycle, a foldable shopping cart, foldable stove, among others.

The shipment came from China and was consigned to Asianic Galaxy Dry Goods Trading.

A Warrant of Seizure and Detention was issued against the entire shipment for “misdeclaration, misclassification and undervaluation in goods declaration” in relation to Section 1113 “property subject seizure and forfeiture” of the Customs law.

Assistant Commissioner Vincent Maronilla reminded all importers to properly declare all imported items contained in any shipment and not restrict the declaration to just one or two items.

“The Port of Manila remains committed to fulfilling its mandate to curb smuggling and collect lawful revenues under the leadership of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero,” the bureau said.