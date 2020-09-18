Customs bureau: P6.5 million worth of misdeclared luxury bags, shoes intercepted at NAIA

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs on Friday, Sept. 18, said it seized P6.5 million worth of misdeclared luxury bags and shoes at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport.

The bureau said the shipment–which, among others, contained handbag brands such Prada, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Chanel, Christian Dior, and Valentino in commercial quantities—had been declared as “assorted clothes, shampoo” from Maisons-Alfort, France.

It was consigned to a certain Reynaldo Tan in Paircargo Warehouse.

“The misdeclaration is an apparent attempt to evade the payment of correct duties and taxes through the use of falsified/spurious documents and circumvent the duty and tax free privileges afforded to balikbayan boxes,” the bureau said.

According to District Collector Carmelita M. Talusan, the shipment shall be subjected to seizure and forfeiture proceedings for violation of the Customs Modernization Tariff Act.

The case shall also be referred to the Bureau Action Team Against Smugglers (BATAS) for case profiling and build-up.