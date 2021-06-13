Customs bureau: P38.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes seized in Manila port

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs on Friday, June 11, seized what it said were P38.1 million worth of smuggled cigarettes.

According to the bureau, the 1,090 master cases of cigarettes were discovered at the Manila port following a physical examination of a shipment consigned to Green Nature Alliance Ventures.

A master case contains more or less 10,000 cigarettes.

The bureau did not say what was declared instead in the shipment or what prompted the physical examination in the first place.

A warrant of seizure and detention (WSD) was issued for violation of Section 1400 in relation to Section 1113 of RA No. 10863, also known as the Customs Modernization and Tarrif Act (CMTA), as well as the National Tobacco Authority (NTA) law and regulations.

“(Manila International Container Port) continues to remain committed to BOC Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero’s thrust to curb smuggling. By the strengthened intelligence and enforcement efforts, the Port shall remain at the forefront of border security in the country,” the bureau said.