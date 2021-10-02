Customs bureau: Over P497 million in additional revenues collected from 3rd quarter of 2021 post-clearance audit

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs collected over P497 million in additional revenues from its post-clearance audit in the third quarter of this year.

According to the bureau, the P497,044,083.84 represents collections from July to September 2021 upon issuance of 112 Audit Notice Letters (ANL).

So far, the bureau is expecting an additional P11.473 billion, after 57 demand letters became final and executory for the failure of the audited importers to contest the same.

The letters have been referred to the BOC Legal Service for filing of the necessary collection suit.

“The BOC under the leadership of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero and the PCAG headed by Assistant Commissioner Vincent Philip C. Maronilla remain committed in the performance of their mandates of ensuring revenue collection especially during this time as the country gradually recovers from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic,” the bureau said.

At present, the bureau has managed to collect total revenues of P1,037,604,985.85 from the 266 ANLs issued in 2021.