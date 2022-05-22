Customs bureau: Over P3 billion worth of smuggled goods seized from January to March 2022

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has seized over P3 billion worth of smuggled goods from January to March 2022.

According to the bureau, of the P3.89 billion worth of items seized, P1.91 billion were assorted goods, P1.53 billion were illegal drugs and P132.6 million were cigarettes or tobacco.

The bureau said this translated to 158 seizures made in the first quarter of the year.

Meanwhile, 25 letters of authority were also implemented, of which 16 yielded positive results.

Thirty-one alert orders were also issued, of which 20 were for violation of Customs rules and regulations.

“The BoC, under the leadership of Commissioner Rey Leonardo Guerrero, continues to intensify uts border protection efforts to safeguard the country against the proliferation of illegal goods,” the bureau said.