Customs bureau: Over P15 million worth of ecstasy tablets seized; 2 arrested

(Eagle News)–Over P15 million worth of ecstasy tablets were seized by authorities recently.

In a statement, the the Bureau of Customs said two people identified as “Rowena Canapit” and a certain “Michael De Guzman” were also arrested after they attempted to claim the packages containing the illegal drugs in the Quezon City Postal Office.

The bureau said the two had presented a authorization letter from the consignee, a certain Glory Joy Buzeta.

The packages had been shipped by a certain “Agner Buzeta” and “Victor Martis” from the Netherlands and had been declared as “Hand Bag & Shoes”, “Baby Clothes” and “Clothes,” the bureau said.

According to the bureau, what then appeared to be ecstasy tablets were seen through X-ray, prompting the assigned Customs examiner to conduct a 100% physical examination of the packages.

During the physical examination, the party drugs were found concealed in the false compartment of each side of the packs, the bureau said.

Charges are expected to be filed.

“The BOC under the leadership of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero, (Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency) under Director General Wilkins M. Villanueva, and the NAIA-IADITG will continue to protect the country’s border against entry of illegal drugs thru strengthened inter-agency coordination and cooperation,” the bureau said.