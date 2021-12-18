Customs bureau: Over P15 million worth of ecstasy pills seized in Pasay

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has seized P15.572 million worth of ecstasy in Pasay City.

According to the bureau, the 9160 tablets were concealed in three parcels declared as clothes and shoes sent to the Central Mail Exchange Center.

The bureau said the illegal drugs were found after an “intensified profiling and examination” by bureau personnel.

The parcels had been sent from The Netherlands and had been consigned to a person with residence in Dasmariñas, Cavite, the bureau said.

The illegal drugs have been turned over to the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency.

Charges will be filed against those behind the shipment, according to the bureau.

The bureau said this was the 55th drug seizure by Customs personnel assigned at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport this year.