Customs bureau intercepts $15700 sent as “personal documents” via courier services

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has intercepted from a Pasay warehouse over $15,000 misdeclared as personal documents.

In a statement, the bureau said the $15700 were discovered on July 10 through an X-ray scan and a physical examination of the package, which arrived at the FedEx warehouse from Durham, United States.

The bureau did not say who sent the package and to whom it was addressed.

The bureau said, however, that the foreign currency shall be subjected to seizure and forfeiture proceedings for violation of Sections 1400 and 1113 of R.A. No. 10863 (CMTA) in relation to the New Central Bank Act and BSP Foreign Exchange Transaction Manual.

It said money entering the country illegally and without proper declaration is often used to finance illegal and unlawful activities.

“BOC (Ninoy Aquino International Airport) warns unscrupulous individuals attempting to smuggle money into the country. Bureau of Customs, under Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero will exercise its full mandate to prevent such activities,” the bureau said.