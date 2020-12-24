Customs bureau inaugurates two more customer care centers

(Eagle News) — The Bureau of Customs has inaugurated two more Customer Care Centers.

In a statement, the bureau said the CCCs were inaugurated in the Port of the Ninoy Aquino International Airport and the NAIA Central Mail Exchange Center on December 22.

It said the Port of NAIA-CCC will serve as a one-stop shop or central hub for Customs-related transactions that include documents releasing, payment, and document tracking.

The NAIA-CMEC CCC, the bureau said, on the other hand, will be in charge of parcel-related transactions such as parcel tracking, shipment information, follow-ups, parcel inquiries and others.

According to the bureau, , both centers aim to support its efforts to “further re-engineer the BOC systems and processes towards a credible and efficient customs service, and fully implement No Contact Policy to eliminate corruption opportunities. ”

The CCCs will be manned by a team of NAIA Customs Service Officers to ensure a smooth and secure delivery of services, the bureau said.