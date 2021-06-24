Customs bureau: Fake Customs employee nabbed for estafa

(Eagle News) — Authorities arrested a man who posed as a Bureau of Customs employee and extorted over P200,000 from a motorcycle buyer, the bureau said.

In a statement, the bureau said Macario Samson was arrested in an operation organized following a complaint filed by the victim who could no longer contact Samson upon payment of the P230,000.

According to the bureau, the money was supposed to be in exchange for the release of the victim’s newly-bought motorcycle under bureau custody.

The bureau said found in the suspect’s possession were fake IDs of the bureau and International Container Terminal Inc.

The bureau said Samson was found to be posing as a BOC employee under the name Emmanuel T. Dizon and as ICTSI director with the name of Steven So Chan.

“The bureau also calls on the public to be wary of individuals introducing themselves as BOC employees selling supposed items held by the Bureau,” the bureau said.

The suspect is facing charges of estafa, falsification of public document and usurpation of authority under the revised penal code (RPC).