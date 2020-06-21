Customs bureau destroys 11.2 tons of meds, food with no FDA approval

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs on Saturday, June 20, destroyed 11.2 tons of medicines, food and other chemicals that have no Food and Drug Administration approval.

The Customs bureau said its Ninoy Aquino International Airport personnel destroyed the items that were “unsafe imported goods not fit for human consumption,” the fifth condemnation for 2020.

“The condemnation aims to protect the public and decongest the warehouses with overstaying shipments,” the bureau said.

“Bureau of Customs NAIA will continue to protect the borders from illegal goods and support the directives of the Bureau of Customs Commissioner, Rey Leonardo Guerrero, to ensure vigilance in entry of goods without the necessary health permits,” it added.

This year, the bureau has destroyed a total of 28.1 tons of unsafe goods imported without clearances and permits from the regulating agencies.