Customs bureau: Claimant of parcel containing over P800,000 worth of high-grade marijuana nabbed

(Eagle News)–The Bureau of Customs has said it has arrested the claimant of a parcel containing P808,000 worth of high-grade marijuana.

In a statement, the bureau said one Kevin Quimpo Dela Cruz was nabbed after he claimed the 500 grams of illegal drugs from a warehouse in Pasay.

Prior to that, authorities had already discovered the parcel, which had been misdeclared as “4m kids labs remote control detector robot kit,” already contained the illegal drugs based on an Xray scanning and a physical examination of the same.

Tests conducted by the Customs Anti-Illegal Drug Task Force (CAIDTF) and Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency (PDEA) also showed the substance was indeed high-grade marijuana.

The bureau said the parcel had been shipped by a certain “Toynk Toys” from Markham, Canada.

It has been turned over to PDEA ” for proper disposition.”

The bureau said an investigation of who else was involved in the illegal importation is underway for their eventual prosecution for violation of the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002 in relation to the Customs Modernization and Tariff Act.

“The said apprehension and arrest are in furtherance to the strict instructions of Commissioner Rey Leonardo B. Guerrero to further intensify anti-illegal drugs efforts to totally eradicate the entry of illegal drugs and substances in the country,” the bureau said.

This is the 96th drug bust of Customs bureau personnel at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport since 2018.