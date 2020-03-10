CSC exams scheduled on Sunday, March 15, postponed

(Eagle News) — The Civil Service Commission on Tuesday, March 10, announced the postponement of its exams scheduled this Sunday.

In an advisory, the CSC said this was in light of President Rodrigo Duterte’s declaration of a state of public health emergency following the increase in the number of novel coronavirus cases in the country.

The Philippines has so far confirmed 33 COVID-19 cases.

It has imposed a travel ban on China, Hong Kong, Macau and other areas as a precaution against COVID-19.

“Please wait for further announcement on the new date of the conduct of examination,” the CSC said.