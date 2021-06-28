COVID vaccines in the PHL top 17.45M doses with recent arrival of Moderna, Sinovac jabs

PHL get first shipment of nearly 249,600 Moderna doses; Sinovac deliveries reach total of 12M doses

(Eagle News) — The vaccines against COVID-19 that have been delivered to the country this year have reached over 17.45 million doses, with the recent arrival of three million SInovac doses and almost 250,000 doses of Moderna vaccines, Malacanang said.

Two million Sinovac doses were delivered on June 24, via a Cebu Pacific flight, while another 1 million doses arrived on Monday morning, June 28.

On Sunday night, June 27, at 11 p.m., the first shipment of Moderna doses from the United States arrived via a Singapore Airlines Flight SQ918. The plane carried 249,600 doses of Moderna vaccines. About 150,000 doses of these were procured by the government, while the rest –99,600 doses – were bought by the private sector.

The Sinovac doses, so far, which have been delivered to the country have also reached 12 million. This month alone, five Sinovac shipments have arrived in the country.

The fifth and latest shipment this month was the 1 million doses delivered at 7:30 a.m. Monday, June 28, at the Ninoy Aquino airport. The previous shipment delivered on June 24 also arrived at NAIA and consisted of two million doses – 1.6 million doses were purchased by the government, while 400,000 doses were purchased by the city government of Manila.

The previous three Sinovac shipments this month were delivered on June 17 at 1.5 million doses, on June 10 at 1 million doses, and on June 10 at 1 million doses.

So this June alone, a total of 6.5 million Sinovac doses were delivered.

Malacanang has said that the Philippine government will be delivering more vaccines to areas with high COVID-19 cases.

Because of the Moderna shipment today, Monday, there are now five vaccine brands in the country for its use against COVID-19: Sinovac, AstraZeneca, Sputnik V, Pfizer and Moderna.

Earlier, Philippine vaccine czar Secretary Carlito Galvez Jr., said that another 2 million doses of AstraZeneca vaccines are expected this month, as well as another 150,000 doses of Sputnik V vaccines.

(Eagle News Service)