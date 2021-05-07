COVID recoveries breach 1M, but new cases continue to increase for the past 3 days

NCR, CALABARZON, C. Luzon are regions with most active cases and most new cases

(Eagle News) – COVID-19 recoveries reached 1,003,160 amid a notable increase in virus cases in the past three days, as well as declining number of recoveries.

Only 4,227 recoveries were added on Friday, much lower than Thursday’s 6,091 and the previous days’ average of 9,000 per day this May. On May 1, the recoveries reported were at its highest this month at 10,809.

As the number of recoveries declined, new COVID-19 infections continued to increase.

In fact, the new cases added on Friday surged to 7,733 from Thursday’s 6,637, and Wednesday’s 5,685, based on the data from the Department of Health (DOH).

Because of this, the percentage of active cases increased to 6.1 percent compared to Thursday’s 5.8 percent.

In a Beat COVID-19 presser of the DOH dated May 6, Metro Manila still topped the regions with active cases (22,692) followed by CALABARZON (12,112) and Central Luzon (7,765) These regions are also the top in terms of reported new cases. This was based on data as of May 5.

As of May 7, total active cases reached 66,626, while total COVID-19 deaths reached almost 18,099. For the first time this month, occupied ICU beds went down to 69 percent as more ICU beds are added in Metro Manila and surrounding areas.

On Wednesday night, May 5, President Rodrigo Duterte called out Filipinos who don’t follow minimum health protocols, including the proper wearing of face masks.

He directed the police to detain and probe those who are not wearing their face masks properly in public, saying that they are a risk to public safety and contribute to the continuing rise in new COVID infections in the country.

Duterte had extended the Modified Enhanced Community Quarantine (MECQ) for another two weeks — from May 1 to May 14 — in hopes of minimizing the rise of COVID-19 cases.

(Eagle News Service)