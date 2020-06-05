COVID cases hit more than 20,300, but virus death rate declining, says DOH

(Eagle News) — The number of coronavirus cases in the Philippines reached 20,382 after 634 cases were added on Thursday, June 4, according to the Department of Health.

Fresh cases recorded were 313, with those coming from Metro Manila at 114 and from Central Visayas (Region 7) at 101. Late cases were reported at 321, with 63 infections from repatriates.

But even as the COVID-19 cases topped 20,000, the DOH said that the case doubling time has slowed down, and that health system capacity of the country is still enough to address and treat COVID cases which are mostly “mild” cases.

Reported COVID-19 related deaths as of 4 p.m., June 4, were 10, bringing the total coronavirus fatalities to 984.

Recoveries were higher at 95 reported on Thursday, bringing the total to 4,248, the DOH said.

The DOH said that the death rate continued declining as fewer deaths are reported daily since end of March.

-52 labs certified to do COVID tests-

The rise in cases came as more COVID-19 laboratories are accredited by the DOH after passing their standards.

In all, certified COVID-19 labs have reached 52, of which 40 are licensed RT polcymerase chain reaction (PCR) tests, while 12 are licensed GenExpert laboratories which can condcut rapid, real-time RT-PCR test intended for the qualitative detection of nucleic acid from the SARS-CoV-2 in upper respiratory specimens.

The PCR tests are considered the gold standard of COVID-19 testing.

(Eagle News Service)