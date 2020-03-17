COVID-19 Update: the Netherlands

by Malou Francisco and Alexandra Megia

Eagle News

NETHERLANDS (EAGLE NEWS) — On March 15, two o’clock in the afternoon, Central European Time, a total of 1,135 people who tested positive with the COVID-19 virus. In light of this, Dutch government has taken new measures in response to the pressures from the medical specialists and educators.

March 16 — all schools and daycare centers in the Netherlands are to be shut down till April 6, in an effort to prevent the spread of coronavirus within the communities. Students however will continue their studies online. While Dutch government announced the new nationwide measures after a crisis meeting with health experts and education officials. The following are some of the measures passed*:

All schools and preschools are closed through April 6, but will remain open for children whose parents work in vital sectors (i.e. healthcare, emergency services).

All restaurants, cafés, bars, and clubs will also remain closed through April 6.

The Dutch Government has called upon all citizens to:

– Stay home if one has a cold, sneezes, or does not feel well.

– Cancel events with more than 100 people.

– Work as much as possible at home and avoid larger meetings at work.

– Restrict visits to people with underlying health conditions

– Avoid public transportation if one has underlying health conditions.

– Utilize online learning within universities.

– Maintain 1.5 m distance from others when doing necessary tasks such as grocery shopping.

– Avoid hoarding groceries, and purchase food and supplies as you would normally.

(*SOUCE: US Embassy)