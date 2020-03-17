COVID-19 Update: Spain

by Lyn Tumbaga Diaz and Alexandra Megia
EAGLE NEWS
SPAIN (EAGLE NEWS) — Spain is officially on lockdown. From March 14 – March 28, this fifteen-day lockdown is to help curb the spreading of COVID-19. With 7,753 out of Spain’s 46.66 million (.01% +/-) residents are infected with COVID-19, self-quarantine is in affect for all households. Residents are only allowed to leave their households*:
-To obtain, food, medicine, and basic necessities
-To obtain medical care
-To go to and from work if you cannot telework
-To return to your habitual place of residence (this includes travel to the airport for a flight to your home in the United States)
-To assist and care for the elderly, minors, and vulnerable populations
-To go to the bank, ATM, or other financial entity
-To obtain gas for your vehicle
-Due to force majeure or other emergency
(*Source: Saint Louis University – Madrid)
Despite these restrictions, there’s a “Noise Barrage” at every 8PM. Where residents make noise from their balconies to honor those in the front line, health care professionals, battling to contain the spread of COVID-19. Keeping hopes up and spirits alive for all of Spain.
UPDATE
Below is a released letter from the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in regards to Oversea Filipino Workers (OFWs) living in Spain. Some updates include:
-What to do in encountering Job displacement due to COVID-19
-Securing a letter if your job requires you to travel daily