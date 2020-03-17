COVID-19, EU, Europe

COVID-19 Update: Spain

on
Local police officers patrol in front of the city hall in Plaza Cibeles in Madrid on March 16, 2020. – Spain has registered nearly 1,000 new COVID-19 infections over the past 24 hours, raising the total number of cases to 8,744, the health ministry said today. Over the same period, the number of deaths rose by nine to 297, the ministry’s emergencies coordinator said. (Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS / AFP)

by Lyn Tumbaga Diaz and Alexandra Megia
EAGLE NEWS

SPAIN (EAGLE NEWS) — Spain is officially on lockdown. From March 14 – March 28, this fifteen-day lockdown is to help curb the spreading of COVID-19. With 7,753 out of Spain’s 46.66 million (.01% +/-) residents are infected with COVID-19, self-quarantine is in affect for all households. Residents are only allowed to leave their households*:

-To obtain, food, medicine, and basic necessities
-To obtain medical care
-To go to and from work if you cannot telework
-To return to your habitual place of residence (this includes travel to the airport for a flight to         your home in the United States)
-To assist and care for the elderly, minors, and vulnerable populations
-To go to the bank, ATM, or other financial entity
-To obtain gas for your vehicle
-Due to force majeure or other emergency

(*Source: Saint Louis University – Madrid)

Despite these restrictions, there’s a “Noise Barrage” at every 8PM. Where residents make noise from their balconies to honor those in the front line, health care professionals, battling to contain the spread of COVID-19. Keeping hopes up and spirits alive for all of Spain.

 

UPDATE

Below is a released letter from the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in regards to Oversea Filipino Workers (OFWs) living in Spain. Some updates include:

-What to do in encountering Job displacement due to COVID-19
-Securing a letter if your job requires you to travel daily

A letter released from the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in regards to Oversea Filipino Workers (OFWs) living in Spain.

Related Posts