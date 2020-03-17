COVID-19 Update: Spain

by Lyn Tumbaga Diaz and Alexandra Megia

EAGLE NEWS

SPAIN (EAGLE NEWS) — Spain is officially on lockdown. From March 14 – March 28, this fifteen-day lockdown is to help curb the spreading of COVID-19. With 7,753 out of Spain’s 46.66 million (.01% +/-) residents are infected with COVID-19, self-quarantine is in affect for all households. Residents are only allowed to leave their households*:

-To obtain, food, medicine, and basic necessities

-To obtain medical care

-To go to and from work if you cannot telework

-To return to your habitual place of residence (this includes travel to the airport for a flight to your home in the United States)

-To assist and care for the elderly, minors, and vulnerable populations

-To go to the bank, ATM, or other financial entity

-To obtain gas for your vehicle

-Due to force majeure or other emergency

(*Source: Saint Louis University – Madrid)

Despite these restrictions, there’s a “Noise Barrage” at every 8PM. Where residents make noise from their balconies to honor those in the front line, health care professionals, battling to contain the spread of COVID-19. Keeping hopes up and spirits alive for all of Spain.

UPDATE

Below is a released letter from the Embassy of the Republic of the Philippines in regards to Oversea Filipino Workers (OFWs) living in Spain. Some updates include:

-What to do in encountering Job displacement due to COVID-19

-Securing a letter if your job requires you to travel daily