New COVID recoveries surge to almost 22K, highest in 4 months; but new cases reported still over 20K

Total no. of active cases at 157,646 lower than previous day; percentage of COVID-deaths at 1.65 percent lowest since May

(Eagle News) – The number of new COVID-19 recoveries increased on Saturday, Sept. 4, as the country recorded almost 22,000 recoveries, according to the Department of Health data.

New recoveries reached 21,962 bringing the total number of recoveries to nearly 1.87 million (1,869,376). The number is also higher than the new COVID-19 cases for the day – 20,741.

The high number of recoveries brought the percentage to 90.7 percent, which is higher than Friday’s 90.5 percent. The number of new recoveries reported on Saturday at 21,962 is the highest in over four months.

On April 24, the country logged 22,877 new recoveries.

The active cases as of Saturday, Sept. 4, at 157,646 were also lower than Friday’s 158,994.

The big number of recoveries today brought down the percentage of active cases – from Friday’s 7.8 percent to 7.6 percent today.

However, the positivity rate reported today was the highest since the pandemic at 28 percent, highlighting the high rate of infectivity of the Delta variant. The number of new cases today was also higher compared to the 20,310 reported yesterday, Friday (Sept. 3)

-Total COVID deaths breach 34,000-

COVID-19 deaths on Saturday hit 189. While this is lower than Friday’s 193 deaths, this nonetheless pushed the total fatalities to breach the 34,000 mark – or 34,062 to be exact. The percentage of COVID deaths also decreased to 1.65 percent, the lowest since May 2021. The last time that the percentage of COVID-19 deaths was this low was exact four months ago, on May 4.

-Severe, critical cases slightly up-

But the percentage of severe and critical cases reported on Saturday were also a bit higher than Friday’s data.

Today (Sept. 4), the percentage of severe cases was at 1.2 percent, compared to Friday’s 1 percent.

Critical cases were also a bit higher today at 0.6 percent, compared to yesterday’s 0.5 percent.

Overall, there are still more mild and asymptomatic cases at 96.6 percent of active cases. On Friday, the percentage of mild and asymptomatic cases was higher, 97.5 percent.

