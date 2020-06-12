COVID-19 recoveries in PNP rise to 237, confirmed cases reach 395

(Eagle News)–COVID-19 recoveries in the Philippine National Police have climbed to 237.

The PNP said this was after four new recoveries were reported as of June 12, at 6 p.m.

Confirmed cases in their ranks reached 395.

The death toll stands at five.

Suspected cases are at 804, while probable cases have reached 715.

The Philippines COVID-19 cases have reached over 24000.

Metro Manila remains under a general community quarantine but the Inter-Agency Task Force for the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases is slated to make a decision on whether or not to make the area transition into a modified GCQ.

The Palace has said, however, that the continued increase in COVID-19 cases in the metropolis “doesn’t inspire” a further easing of restrictions.