COVID-19 mass testing of rail line personnel yields 650 active COVID-19 cases so far

(Eagle News) — There are over 600 COVID-19 active cases so far among rail line personnel, recent Department of Transportation data showed.

According to the DOTr, the breakdown of the 650 active cases is as follows:

Light Rail Transit-1: 20 active cases

LRT-2: 229 active cases

Metro Rail Transit-3: 181 active cases

Philippine National Railways: 220 active cases

So far, 1002 LRT-1 rail line personnel, 1934 LRT-2 rail line personnel, 1410 MRT-3 rail line personnel, and 1283 PNP rail line personnel have been tested.

There are a total of 1185 LRT-1 personnel, 1979 LRT-2 personnel, 3284 MRT-3 personnel, and 1829 PNR personnel.

Transportation Secretary Art Tugade had ordered the mass testing to ensure the safety of the riding public.

Only those who tested negative for the virus are allowed to report to work, the DOTr had said.