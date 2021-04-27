COVID-19 mass testing of rail line personnel yields 519 active COVID-19 cases

(Eagle News) — There are over 500 active COVID-19 cases among rail line personnel, according to results of the ongoing COVID-19 mass testing.

According to recent data from the Department of Transportation, the breakdown of the 519 active cases is as follows:

Light Rail Transit-1: 25 active cases

LRT-2: 169 active cases

Metro Rail Transit-3: 144 active cases

Philippine National Railways: 181 active cases

The data showed 594 have so far recovered.

So far, 6154 have been tested.

There are 8277 rail line personnel overall.

The COVID-19 mass testing is still ongoing.

The DOTr has said only those who tested negative for COVID-19 are allowed to report to work.

The DOTr had ordered the testing to ensure the safety of the riding public.