COVID-19 deaths worldwide surpass 400,000 as global infections near 7 million

(Eagle News) — Coronavirus deaths worldwide reached almost 402,000 on Monday, June 8, as virus cases also neared 7 million with infections still rising in most countries.

The United States still leads countries in number of COVID-19 cases and deaths. Based on the virus dashboard of Johns Hopkins University, US COVID-19 cases reached 1,938,842 while virus-related fatalities hit 110,482.

Brazil is second to the US in terms of cases with 672,846 confirmed infections, and third in terms of COVID-19 deaths. Virus-related fatalities there reached 35,930.

Russia is next with 467,073 cases, followed by United Kingdom with 287,621; India with 257,506 cases; Spain with 241,550 cases; Italy with 234,998 cases; Peru with 196,515 cases; France with 191,102 cases; and Germany with 185,750 cases which complete the top 10 countries in terms of number of COVID-19 cases.

On the other hand, the United Kingdom is second to the US in terms of number of deaths with 40,625 fatalities, followed by Brazil with 35,930 deaths; Italy with 33,899 deaths; France with 29,158 deaths; Spain with 27,136 deaths; Mexico with 13,511 deaths; Belgium with 9,595 deaths; Germany with 8,685 deaths; and Iran with 8,281 deaths.

Fatalities have been particularly accelerating in Latin America even as Europe emerges from its virus lockdown with infections there increasingly under control.

Almost seven million infections have been registered since COVID-19 emerged in China late last year, forcing much of the globe into lockdown and pushing the world economy towards its worst downturn since the Great Depression.

However, fears of a second wave of the deadly disease have given way to grave worries over the economy, encouraging European countries to reopen borders and businesses, and countries throughout Asia and Africa to slowly return to normal life.

-Top 15 countries with most COVID-19 cases-

Here is the Johns Hopkins University tally of top 15 countries with COVID-19 cases as of 7:33 a.m. June 8, 2020 (Philippine time)

1. United States – 1,938,842 cases

2. Brazil – 672,846 cases

3. Russia – 467,073 cases

4. United Kingdom – 287,621 cases

5. India – 257,506 cases

6. Spain – 241,550 cases

7. Italy – 234,998 cases

8. Peru – 196,515 cases

9. France – 191,102 cases

10. Germany – 185,750 cases

11. Iran – 171,789 cases

12. Turkey – 170,132 cases

13. Chile – 134,150 cases

14. Mexico – 113,619 cases

15. Saudi Arabia – 101,914 cases

-Top 15 countries with most COVID-19 deaths-

Meanwhile, these are the top 15 countries in terms of COVID-19 deaths based on the same JHU tally of Monday, June 8 (7:33 a.m. Philippine time)

1. US – 110,482 deaths

2. United Kingdom – 40,625 deaths

3. Brazil – 35,930 deaths

4. Italy – 33,899 deaths

5. France – 29,158 deaths

6. Spain – 27,136 deaths

7. Mexico – 13,511 deaths

8. Belgium – 9,595 deaths

9. Germany – 8,685 deaths

10. Iran – 8,281 deaths

11. Canada – 7,877 deaths

12. India – 7,207 deaths

13. Netherlands – 6,032 deaths

14. Russia – 5,851 deaths

15. Peru – 5,465 deaths

(with a report from Agence France-Presse)