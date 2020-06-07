COVID-19 deaths in PHL hit 1,003 after 9 new fatalities reported; total cases reach 21,895

(Eagle News) — The number of COVID-19 deaths in the country hit 1,003 as nine more deaths were reported on Sunday, June 7, according to the Department of Health.

COVID-19 cases also reached 21,895 with the addition of 555 new cases. Many of these were “fresh” or new cases at 378, while 177 were “late cases” or those whose test results had been released more than four days ago to patients.

In both cases, majority came from Region 7 or Central Visayas. There were 104 fresh cases reported there, and 63 “late cases.”

In contrast, Metro Manila has fewer cases at 67 fresh cases, and 25 late cases.

The rest of the cases came from various regions. There were also three fresh cases coming from Overseas Filipinos who were repatriated to the country.

There were also more recoveries reported as of 4 p.m. Sunday at 89.

This brought to 4,530 the total number of recoveries in the country.

The DOH earlier said that the country’s mortality rate due to COVID-19 has been declining as daily deaths reported were mostly in the single digit.

Its data also showed that most of the country’s active COVID-19 cases, around 95 percent, are “mild” while around four percent are asymptomatic.

As of June 6, there were just 19 critical cases nationwide which is just 0.1 percent of total active cases. Severe cases, on the other hand, were 57 representing 0.4 percent of the total active cases.

