COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad breach 1,000 mark

(Eagle News) –Eleven more deaths pushed the COVID-19 death toll among overseas Filipinos to 1,009.

The Department of Foreign Affairs said 28 more overseas Filipinos have also tested positive for COVID-19.

The additional cases pushed the COVID-19 cases among Filipinos abroad to 14787.

Twenty-two additional recoveries also led to an increase in the number of COVID-19 recoveries, now at 9294.

According to DFA data, the Middle East and Africa are still the regions with the most COVID-19 cases, recoveries and deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 8131, 4755, and 661, respectively.

The Americas have the least COVID-19 cases and recoveries, at 860 and 582 respectively.

The Asia Pacific region still has the least COVID-19 deaths among Filipinos abroad, at 21.

“The DFA personnel in our Foreign Service Posts remain steadfast in partnering with local health authorities and commit to tirelessly attending to the needs of our people, whenever possible,” the department said.