COVID-19 cases worldwide top 6 million, with over 360,000 deaths as more countries ease lockdown

(Eagle News) – The total coronavirus cases worldwide topped six million with more than 368,000 deaths as infections continued to spike with no vaccine developed yet.

Based on the virus dashboard of Johns Hopkins University (JHU) as of 7:32 a.m.(Philippine time) May 31, 2020, total COVID-19 cases have reached 6,054,187 worldwide. Global deaths due to the virus hit 368,711.

The United States is still the country with the most cases and most deaths. The US virus cases reached 1,769,776 with 103,758 deaths.

Brazil is second with almost half a million cases (498,440), followed by Russia with 396,575 cases; United Kingdom with 274,219 cases; Spain with 239,228 cases; Italy with 232,664 cases; France, 188,752 cases; Germany, 183,189 cases; India, 181,827 cases; and Turkey, 163,103 cases completing the top 10 countries with most COVID-19 cases.

After US with more than 103,000 COVID-19 deaths, the United Kingdom is second with 38,458 deaths, followed by Italy with 33,340 deaths; Brazil with 28,834 deaths; France with 28,774 deaths; Spain with 27,125 deaths; Belgium with 9,453 deaths; Mexico with 9,415 deaths; Germany with 8,530 deaths; and Iran with 7,734 deaths completing the top 10 countries with most coronavirus deaths.

COVID-19 cases and deaths continued to rise even as more countries started easing lockdown restrictions in an attempt to address economic recession worldwide.

Top 15 countries with most coronavirus cases (as of May 31 – 7:30 a.m. based on Johns Hopkins University virus dashboard)

1. US – 1,769,776 cases

2. Brazil – 498,440 cases

3. Russia – 396,575 cases

4. United Kingdom – 274,219 cases

5. Spain – 239,228 cases

6. Italy – 232,664 cases

7. France – 188,752 cases

8. Germany – 183,189 cases

9. India – 181,827 cases

10. Turkey – 163,103 cases

11. Peru – 155,671 cases

12. Iran – 148,950 cases

13. Chile – 94,858 cases

14. Canada – 91,681 cases

15. Mexico – 84,627 cases

Top 15 countries with most COVID-19 deaths (based on the JHU virus dashboard as of May 31,2020, 7:30 a.m.)

1. US – 103,758 deaths

2. United Kingdom – 38,458 deaths

3. Italy – 33,340 deaths

4. Brazil – 28,834 deaths

5. France – 28,774 deaths

6. Spain – 27,125 deaths

7. Belgium – 9,453 deaths

8. Mexico – 9,415 deaths

9. Germany – 8,530 deaths

10. Iran – 7,734 deaths

11. Canada 7,159 deaths

12. Netherlands – 5,970 deaths

13. India – 5,185 deaths

14. China – 4,638 deaths

15. Russia – 4,555 deaths

(Eagle News Service)