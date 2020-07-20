COVID-19 cases worldwide surpass 14.4 million, while deaths due to virus top 605,000

(Eagle News) – The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached more than 14.4 million, while deaths due to the virus have surpassed 605,000, according to Johns Hopkins University on Monday, July 20.

The United States still has the most COVID-19 cases with more than 3.7 million confirmed infections. It also leads virus-related deaths worldwide with COVID-19 fatalities reaching 140,500.

Brazil followed with more than 2 million infections. Next was India with more than a million infections, followed by Russia with 770,311 cases, and South Africa with 365,328 cases.

In terms of COVID-19 deaths, after the United States, Brazil is next with 79,488 deaths, followed by the United Kingdom with 45,385 deaths, Mexico with 39,184 deaths, and Italy with 35,045 deaths.

Scientists are still racing to find a vaccine for COVID-19.

The World Health Organization said that 150 countries have now engaged in a COVID-19 global access facility which aims to ensure access by joining countries to a COVID-19 vaccine once this is developed.

Below are the top 15 countries with the most COVID-19 cases:

(Data from Johns Hopkins University)

1. US – 3,768,055 cases

2. Brazil – 2,098,389 cases

3. India – 1,077,781 cases

4. Russia – 770,311 cases

5. South Africa – 364,328 cases

6. Peru – 353,590 cases

7. Mexico – 344,224 cases

8. Chile – 330,930 cases

9. United Kingdom – 296,358 cases

10. Iran – 273,788 cases

11. Pakistan — 263,496 cases

12. Spain – 260,255 cases

13. Saudi Arabia – 250,920 cases

14. Italy – 244,434 cases

15. Turkey – 219,641 cases

Meanwhile, here are the top 15 countries with the most COVID-19 deaths:

1. US – 140,500 deaths

2. Brazil – 79,488 deaths

3. United Kingdom – 45,385 deaths

4. Mexico – 39,184 deaths

5. Italy – 35,045 deaths

6. France – 30,155 deaths

7. Spain – 28,420 deaths

8. India – 26,816 deaths

9. Iran – 14,188 deaths

10. Peru – 13,187 deaths

11. Russia – 12,323 deaths

12. Belgium – 9,800 deaths

13. Germany – 9,092 deaths

14. Canada – 8,896 deaths

15. Chile – 8,503 deaths

(Eagle News Service)