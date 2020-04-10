COVID-19 cases worldwide surpass 1.6 million while deaths hit more than 95,000

(Eagle News) – Cases of COVID-19 worldwide have reached more than 1.6 million, with those dying from the disease surpassing 95,000, according to the latest data from the Johns Hopkins University (JHU).

Global COVID-19 cases have reached 1,602,885 while virus-related deaths have reached 95,745 based on the virus dashboard of JHU that tracks data from various official sources.

Those who recovered worldwide have reached 355,079, with China having the most recoveries so far at more than 77,700 followed by Germany with 52,407; and Spain with 52,165.

The United States still has the most coronavirus cases at more than 466,000 (466,299) as of Friday, April 10 at around 2 p.m. (PST), followed by Spain with more than 153,000 cases (153,222); Italy with more than 143,000 cases (143,626); France with 118,785 cases; and Germany with 118,235 cases.

Italy still had the most COVID-19 related deaths at 18,279; followed by the US with 16,686 deaths; Spain (15,447 deaths); France (12,210 deaths), and the United Kingdom (7,978 deaths).

Except for the US, majority of the countries which have the most number of cases are in Europe, followed by Asia.

According to the European Center for Disease Prevention and Control, Europe accounts for more than 700,000 coronavirus cases, and for more than 60,000 COVID-related deaths.

(Eagle News Service)