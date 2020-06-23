COVID-19 cases worldwide over 9 million, while fatalities over 470,000 as virus continues spread

(Eagle News) – The number of COVID-19 cases worldwide have surpassed 9 million with global deaths at more than 470,000, according to the data of Johns Hopkins University as of Tuesday, June 23.

Total confirmed cases hit 9,057,555 across the globe with the United States still having the most cases at more than 2.3 million and COVID-19 deaths at 120,351 as of 6:33 a.m. (Philippine time).

Total virus deaths worldwide reached 470,665 based on the John Hopkins University’s COVID-19 dashboard.

The top 10 countries in terms of number of COVID-19 cases are the following: United States with 2,206,247 cases; Brazil with 1,104,561 cases; Russia with 591,465 cases; India with 425,282 cases; United Kingdom with 306,761 cases; Peru with 257,447 cases; Chile with 246,953 cases; Spain with 246,504 cases; Italy with 238,720 cases; and Iran with 207,525 cases.

France (197,381 cases), Germany (191,768 cases), Turkey (188,897 cases), Pakistan (181,088 cases) and Mexico (180,545 cases) are the next five countries with the most COVID-19 cases.

In terms of COVID-19 deaths, here are the top 10 countries: United States with 120,351 deaths; Brazil with 51,228 deaths; United Kingdom with 42,371 deaths; Italy with 34,657 deaths; France with 29,666 deaths; Spain with 28,324 deaths; Mexico with 21,825 deaths; India with 13,699 deaths; Iran with 9,742 deaths; and Belgium with 9,696 deaths.

Germany (8,899 deaths), Canada (8,493 deaths), Peru (8,223 deaths), Russia (8,196 deaths), and Netherlands (6,109 deaths) are the next five countries with the most COVID-19 fatalities.

Various countries are in a race to develop a vaccine to find a cure for the disease and halt the spike in cases worldwide.

(Eagle News Service)