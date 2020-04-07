COVID-19 cases worldwide go over 1.35 million; US, Spain, Italy, Germany listed as countries with most cases

(Eagle News) – The total number of COVID-19 cases worldwide has reached more than 1.35 million, with the United States, Spain, Italy and Germany listed as the top four countries with the most number of cases, according to the Johns Hopkins University dashboard on global cases.

The total COVID-19 related deaths reached 74,870 as of Monday, April 7, around 5 p.m. (PST), with Italy still with the most reported deaths at more than 16,500 followed by Spain with more than 13,300 deaths, and the US with almost 11,000 deaths.

US still has the most cases with at least 368,449, followed by Spain with 136,675 cases, Italy with 132,547 cases, and Germany with 103,375 cases.

After these four countries, were France (98,984 cases), China (82,87), Iran (60,500), United Kingdom (52,990), Turkey (30,217), Switzerland (21,712), Belgium (20,814), Netherlands (18,926), Canada (16,667), Austria (12,390), Brazil (12,232), Portugal (11,730), and South Korea (10,331).

All these countries have reported cases of more than 10,000 but less than a hundred thousand.

At least 44 other countries have cases between 1,000 to below 10,000, and only four of them are Southeast Asian countries. They are Malaysia with 3,793 cases; Philippines with 3,660 cases; Indonesia with 2,491 cases; and Thailand with 2,258.

Worldwide, coronavirus cases which recovered reached more than 285,000 (285,437 recoveries), according to the Johns Hopkins University tally. China is listed as the country with the most recoveries so far at 77,410, followed by Spain with 40,437 recoveries, and Germany with more than 36,000 recoveries.

(Eagle News Service)