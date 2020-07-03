COVID-19 cases reach 40,336 with the addition of 1,531 cases as recoveries top 11,000

(Eagle News) – Total COVID-19 cases in the country breached 40,000 on Friday, July 3, with the addition of a record number of 1,531 cases.

But notable were also the record number of 400 new recoveries, briniging the total number of patients who recovered from COVID-19 in the country to 11,073.

Total confirmed COVID-19 cases reached 40,336.

Fresh cases added as of 4 p.m. were 688, while late cases were higher at 843.

-Metro Manila reports 255 fresh cases-

Metro Manila accounted for most of the fresh cases, 255, followed by Central Visayas with 138 cases. Other regions reported 271 fresh cases, while 24 repatriates accounted for the remaining fresh cases.

Fresh cases were those COVID-19 infections where test results had been released to patients in the last three days.

But there were even more late cases at 843. Various other regions were reporting more cases at 514, followed by Central Visayas with 163 cases, and Metro Manila with 158 cases. Eight infected repatriates accounted for the remaining late cases.

-Decreasing deaths-

Deaths added daily continued to be in the single digit. As of 4 p.m., new COVID-19 deaths reported were just six, bringing the total to 1,280.

The small number of critical cases at 0.5 percent of active cases or 27, may explain the low number of deaths daily.

Majority of the active cases were still mild, at 94.6 percent, or 25,403 as of July 2.

But asymptomatic cases were increasing and reached 1,289 or 4.8 percent of active cases.

Severe cases accounted for 0.5 percent of active cases or 139.

The DOH said that as of July 2, ward beds for COVID-19 were 46.57 percent occupied, while isolation were 40.78 percent occupied.

Earlier, it said that Cebu City has the highest rate of infection in the country.

(Eagle News Service)