COVID-19 cases in the PHL hit 33,069 as 778 more cases are reported, mostly from Metro Manila

(Eagle News) — The total number of COVID-19 cases in the country reached 33,069 with the addition of 778 new infections, with Metro Manila again registering the most cases.

The Department of Health, in its 4 p.m. update, said that 415 fresh cases and 363 late cases were added today, Thursday, June 25.

But it was Metro Manila which had the most cases — both fresh and late cases. There were 250 fresh cases — or those with test results released in the last three days to patients — and 202 late cases, or those cases with test results released more than four days ago to patients, in the Philippine capital which is under General Community Quarantine.

The DOH had earlier warned the public that rising cases would be seen as lockdowns are eased and more economic activity is allowed. The department also said that its testing capacity for COVID-19 are increasing resulting in the reporting of more cases recently.

The DOH, however, noted that 96 percent, or 21,543, of the 22,436 active COVID-19 cases in the country are considered “mild”. But asymptomatic cases are increasing. As of June 24, the asymptomatic cases account for 3.4 percent, or 752, of total active cases. Compare this to the data a week ago, on June 17, where asymptomatic cases only accounted for 2.2 percent of active cases.

Daily COVID-19 recoveries added to the DOH tally continue to be more than 200. Today, the new recoveries added were 255, bringing the total recoveries so far to 8,910.

COVID-19 deaths continue to decline. Today, the new deaths reported were just eight, bringing total virus fatalities to 1,212.

The DOH earlier said that the country’s health system can still accommodate COVID-19 cases in the country, as critical cases continued to be few at 0.1 percent of total active cases. Severe cases, on the other hand, accounted for 0.5 percent of total active cases.

(Eagle News Service)