COVID-19 cases in the Philippines rise to 1,555,396

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the Philippines climbed to 1,555,396 on Monday, July 26, after the Department of Health reported 6,664 additional cases.

According to the DOH, of the total cases, 55140 were active.

Of these, 93.6 percent were mild, 1.1 percent asymptomatic, 1.4 percent were critical, 2.3 percent were severe, and 1.61 percent were moderate.

Recoveries rose to 1473009, including the additional 5766 ones.

The death toll is now at 27243 including the additional 23 ones.

The DOH has confirmed the local transmission of the Delta variant in the country, prompting the national government to re-impose restrictions including the reclassification of Metro Manila and other provinces as general community quarantine areas with heightened restrictions.

The DOH has said the Delta variant could be up to 60 percent more transmissible, and can infect eight people in a sitting.