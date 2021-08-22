Covid-19 cases in Seattle area increase regardless of vaccination status

By Janice Mejica Garcia

EBC Seattle Bureau

(Eagle News) — Nearly a year and a half has passed since the world went into lockdown to slow the transmission of Covid-19. Even though vaccines have been developed to help protect individuals, the virus mutated to the ‘Delta variant.’ This variant’s impact is being felt in the Seattle area, a place some consider as ground zero of the Covid-19 infections in the U.S.

According to the Washington State Department of Health, “the Delta variant causes more infections and spreads than earlier forms of the virus that causes Covid-19.” Those who are not vaccinated are most vulnerable to the Delta variant and even the fully vaccinated are still at risk of contracting this new variant.

Like many, those in the Seattle, Washington Area, wonder how the Delta variant has affected the region. What percentage of the population of three counties of the Greater Seattle area have been vaccinated? How many positive cases, hospitalization and death rates are there? How can a person be protected from the Delta variant?

– Vaccination & case numbers –

In King County, 65.8% of residents over the age of 12 have received and completed their vaccinations which equates to 1,487,558 individuals as mentioned from the county’s website.

In Pierce County, 56.1% of females and 45.0% of males across all age groups have been fully or partially vaccinated.

In Snohomish County 64% of residents over the age of 12 are fully vaccinated via the Snohomish Health District’s website.

When it comes to positive cases deriving from COVID-19 and the Delta variant, cases are increasing daily regardless of vaccination status.

As of this publication, the Washington State Department of Health reports in King County there are 124,891 positive cases, 6,975 hospitalizations and 1,693 deaths. In Pierce County, there are 64,121 cases, 3,945 hospitalizations and 673 deaths. In Snohomish County, positive cases are at 45,981 with 2,810 hospitalizations and 632 deaths.

According to the Washington Department of Health, King and Pierce counties increased from 300% to 599% while Pierce County’s cases have risen to 100% to 299% across all age groups. It is estimated that one in 179 Washington residents have a Covid-19 infection.

In light of the Delta variant’s impact, the Centers for Disease and Control (CDC) continues to release recommendations on how to be protected from Covid-19.

The CDC recommends all individuals to be fully vaccinated and to wear masks in areas of high transmission such as public indoor places.

Children two years and older are strongly encouraged to also wear a mask.

Social distancing up to six feet apart from people who are not within your household for all indoor and outdoor activities is also recommended.

The CDC also encourages the washing of hands often for 20 seconds or longer. If soap and water are not available the use a hand sanitizer with a minimum of 60% alcohol is recommended.

Other precautions are to avoid crowded areas and poorly ventilated places and to cover your coughs and sneezes.

Using cleaners and disinfectants that are proven to kill the Coronavirus will also help in the spread of COVID-19 for high touch areas.

Lastly, the CDC recommends that all individuals monitor their symptoms carefully and daily for any signs of fever, cough, and shortness of breath.

Even though vaccines have provided an additional layer of protection against Covid-19, like what the statistics show in the Greater Seattle Area, the Delta variant is a threat that all should be taking seriously.

(Eagle News Service)