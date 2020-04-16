COVID-19 cases in QC reach 982: DOH

79 deaths, 72 recoveries recorded

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Quezon City has reached 982, after the government reported over 40 additional cases.

Citing Department of Health data, the local government said of the figure, the city’s Epidemiology abd Disease Surveillance Unit has validated 661 cases.

The number of deaths in the city is still more than the number of recoveries, 79 vis à vis 72.

Barangay Batasan Hills had the most number of COVID-19 cases, at 29.

Batasan Hills also had the most number of deaths at 4, along with Tandang Sora.

The Philippines has so far breached the 5000 mark in COVID-19 cases, with recoveries slightly overtaking deaths.