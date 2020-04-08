COVID-19 cases in QC reach 670: DOH

(Eagle News)–The number of coronavirus disease 2019 cases in Quezon City has climbed to 670.

The local government said based on recent data from the Department of Health, of the figure, 557 has been confirmed by the Quezon City Epidemiology and Disease Surveillance Unit.

“Dumadaan sa validation ng CESU, health center staff at mga opisyal ng barangay ang datos na mula sa DOH para masiguro na lahat ay residente ng ating lungsod,” the QC government said.

Maaari pang magbago ang bilang ng mga kaso sa Quezon City.

Twenty-seven have recovered and 50 have died.

Eighty-five patients are under investigation while 510 are under monitoring.