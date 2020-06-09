COVID-19 cases in PHL reach almost 23,000 as new cases continue to rise

(Eagle News) – COVID-19 cases in the country reached almost 23,000 as infections continued to rise in two major regions in the country — Metro Manila and Central Visayas (Region 7).

As of Tuesday, June 9, total COVID-19 cases reached 22,992 with the addition of 518 reported cases, mostly coming from Central Visayas, followed by Metro Manila.

There were 280 fresh cases: 82 from Region 7, while 61 came from Metro Manila. There were 115 more cases from various other areas, but the DOH did not anymore identify the areas. At least 22 came from Filipino repatriates.

The DOH also reported 238 “late cases” or cases with test results that had been brought to the patients more than four days ago.

Most of the COVID-19 cases in the country are mild, at more than 95 percent, while more than three percent were asymptomatic.

The number of recoveries continued to increase with 99 new recoveries reported on Tuesday, bringing the total recoveries from COVID-19 at 4,736.

Reported COVID-19 fatalities reached 1,017 with the addition of six new deaths.

On Monday, June 8, the deaths reported were also in the single digit at 8. Recoveries were at 107. The cases added that day were 579, with 331 fresh cases and 248 late cases.

The DOH earlier said that deaths continued its downward trend since April.

