COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 479,693; recoveries rise to 448,375

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 479,000 mark on Tuesday, January 5, after the Department of Health reported 937 additional cases.

The DOH said of the total 479,693 cases, 21997 were active.

Of these, 81.4 percent were mild, 8.5 percent asymptomatic, 6.2 percent critical, 3.3 percent severe, and 0.55 percent moderate.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Davao City with 85, Isabela with 54, Agusan del Sur with 49, Pampanga with 48, and Misamis Occidental with 43.

Recoveries climbed to 448,375 including the 114 additional ones.

Fifty-eight additional deaths were reported, pushing the death toll to 9321.

The government has warned the public of an increase in COVID-19 cases during the holidays, and urged people to implement safety and health protocols.

It said it was eyeing COVID-19 vaccination of 50 to 60 percent of the population to achieve herd immunity.

Herd immunity takes place when most of the population is immune to an infectious disease, providing indirect protection to the rest.