COVID-19 cases in PHL reach 399,749; 187 more recover

(Eagle News) — COVID-19 cases in the country breached the 399,000 mark on Tuesday, Nov. 10, after the Department of Health reported 1347 additional cases.

The DOH said of the 399,749 total cases, 7.5 percent or 30,169 are active.

Of these, 83 percent were mild, 9.4 percent asymptomatic, 4.8 percent critical, and 2.7 percent severe.

Of the 1347 additional COVID-19 cases, 1274 tested positive today.

The areas with the most COVID-19 cases reported today were Cavite with 92, Manila with 77, Quezon City with 58, Baguio with 55, and Laguna with 52.

Recoveries rose to 361,919 after the DOH reported 187 additional recoveries.

Fourteen additional deaths pushed the death toll to 7661.